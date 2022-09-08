Aisha Huang’s return: Strengthen our intelligence and vigilance systems — Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso

Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso

Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso, Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), has called for the revamping of the country's intelligence and vigilance systems at the land borders.

His comment follows the return of Chinese illegal miner, Aisha Huang through neighbouring Togo.

According to Dr. Antwi Danso, the 2018 deportee's illegal entry into Ghana is an indication that the country's systems are weak.

The International Relations Expert stated on the Accra-based 3FM's Sunrise show on Thursday, September 8, monitored by Modernghana News that the notorious Chinese illegal miner has studied the country's weaknesses and succeeded in penetrating whenever she wishes.

"Revolutionalize our intelligence system including vigilance and everything. She has studied the system so she knows our weaknesses which is why she re-entered," he said.

Dr. Antwi Danso claimed earlier on TV3's Ghana Tonight show on Tuesday, September 6, that Aisha Huang had disrespected Ghana by breaking the deportation laws.

The expert believes that the laws should be allowed to take its full course on her to deter other foreigners.

“[Her re-entry] shows disrespect for us as Ghanaians and for our country. When you are deported, you are declared persona non grata, you are not wanted until you are invited into the country.

"She treated us with this kind of disdain, we should let all foreigners know that we are a country to be respected," he stated.

Aisha Huang was deported in 2018 for engaging in illegal mining known as galamsey.

Described as galamsey queen, Aisha Huang managed to sneak back into the country in a different identity through neighbouring Togo, according to reports.

She has been arrested and arraigned before court for engaging in illegal mining again.

She has been slated to reappear in court on September 14.