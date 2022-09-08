Minimise your penchant for propaganda, the presidential jet in France for repairs — Eugene Arhin jabs Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, has received a response to his inquiry into the recent use of the presidential jet to France.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 7, the lawmaker claimed that the presidential jet, the Falcon 900EX, was sent to France while the President blows the taxpayer's money on a luxurious private jet on a trip to the Netherlands and France.

“I disclose with absolute certainty and without fear of contradiction that a few days before President Akufo-Addo’s current travel to The Netherlands and France, Ghana’s Presidential Jet — the Falcon 900EX was on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, flown non-stop to France for a flight time of 6hours and 24minutes from Accra,” he said.

Responding to this allegation, the Director for Communications at the Presidency, Mr. Eugene Arhin, asserted that no one used the presidential jet or flew it non-stop as Mr. Ablakwa said.

He clarified that the presidential jet was flown to France by some pilots from the Ghana Air Force for repair purposes.

“Contrary to the insinuations being cast by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, no one “used the Presidential Jet to France”, and no one is using the Presidential Jet in France. The only persons who flew the jet to France are the crew made up of pilots from the Ghana Air Force,” Mr Arhin said

Check Mr. Arhin’s full reply below:

My attention has been drawn to a Facebook post made by Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa regarding the use of the presidential jet, and my responses are as follows:

2). Indeed, the Presidential Jet departed Ghana on 30th August to France for major repair works to be carried out on it - repair works which are very much long overdue. The Air Force has indicated that the Presidential Jet will be out of service for a total of four (4) months, and will return to Ghana and be available for use in December. It will be recalled that in May this year, the Minister for Defence, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul, alerted Ghanaians to the fact that the Presidential Jet would be flown to France for major repair works to be undertaken on it.

3). In view of this, how Hon. Ablakwa expects President Akufo-Addo to return to Ghana on Saturday, 10th September, from his current trip to the Netherlands and France on board the Presidential Jet, which is undergoing major repair works and is scheduled to return to Ghana in December, beats my imagination.

4). I would urge Hon. Ablakwa to minimize his penchant for engaging in propaganda regarding the Presidential Jet, to avoid further embarrassments to his person.