You're 'embarrassing' yourself with 'presidential jet propaganda'; it's in France for 'major', 'long-overdue' repair works – Jubilee House jabs Ablakwa

North Tongu lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is “embarrassing” himself with his serial “presidential jet propaganda”, the Jubilee House has said.

The caution was contained in a short statement issued by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, following an exposé by the opposition MP that the jet was flown to France ahead of the President’s recent trip to that country and The Netherlands.

Read Mr Ablakwa’s full post below:

I can disclose with absolute certainty and without fear of contradiction that a few days before President Akufo-Addo’s current travel to The Netherlands and France, Ghana’s presidential jet — the Falcon 900EX, was on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, flown non-stop to France for a flight time of 6hours and 24minutes from Accra.

It is instructive to note that contrary to what the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, would want us to believe as per his earlier claims that the presidential jet is no longer fit to fly direct beyond 6 hours— a dubious claim which now stands discredited; the presidential jet on this latest trip was flown direct or non-stop for 6hours and 24minutes to Paris, France.

Ghana’s Presidential Jet is still in France as of today, the 7th of September, 2022, since landing at the Paris Le Bourget International Airport at 3:20 pm on August 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo left Accra on the night of September 3, 2022, aboard KLM after delaying the commercial flight.

More fundamentally, the government owes the Ghanaian people — who have every right to know — urgent and important clarifications on the following:

1) Who used the presidential jet to France and what is the purpose of the trip? 2) Why did government not pursue judiciousness and frugality by harmonising both travels to save taxpayer funds, particularly in this period of IMF bailout economic crisis, especially considering that the Presidential Jet flew to the same enclave within the same week of the President’s travel? 3) Will President Akufo-Addo exhibit some modicum of prudence and respect for his pledge to protect the public purse by returning home on the 10th of September, 2022 aboard Ghana’s presidential jet or the wastefulness will continue with the apparently needless multiple opaque flight arrangements?

In Mr Arhin’s response, he said:

My attention has been drawn to a Facebook post made by Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa regarding the use of the presidential jet, and my responses are as follows:

Contrary to the insinuations being cast by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, no one “used the presidential jet to France”, and no one is using the presidential jet in France.

The only persons who flew the jet to France are the crew made up of pilots from the Ghana Air Force.

Indeed, the presidential jet departed Ghana on 30 August to France for major repair works to be carried out on it – repair works which are very much long overdue.

The Air Force has indicated that the presidential jet will be out of service for a total of four (4) months, and will return to Ghana and be available for use in December.

It will be recalled that in May this year, the Minister of Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, alerted Ghanaians to the fact that the presidential jet would be flown to France for major repair works to be undertaken on it.

In view of this, how Hon Ablakwa expects President Akufo-Addo to return to Ghana on Saturday, 10 September, from his current trip to The Netherlands and France on board the presidential jet, which is undergoing major repair works and is scheduled to return to Ghana in December, beats my imagination.

I would urge Hon. Ablakwa to minimise his penchant for engaging in propaganda regarding the presidential jet, to avoid further embarrassments to his person.

Source: ClassFMonline.com