Lest you make wrong diagnosis and prescribe inappropriate remedies for Ghana — Mahama to IMF Boss

Former President John Dramani Mahama seems unhappy with recent comments by the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Ghana's ailing economy.

In an interview on the sidelines of the IMF’s engagement with the Ghanaian delegation in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Monday, September 5, Madam Kristina Georgieva affirmed that Ghana’s economic mess is not a result of mismanagement but global factors.

She stated, “we have started very constructive discussions already and, to the people of Ghana, like everybody on this planet, you have been hurt by exogenous shocks.”

She elaborated “firstly, the pandemic, then Russia’s war in Ukraine. We need to realise that it is not because of bad policies in the country but because of this combination of shocks, and, therefore, we have to support Ghana.”

“A strong country with fantastic people”, and, as a member of the IMF, it was incumbent on the Fund to lend the country support in times of crisis,” she added.

But, according to Mr. Mahama, her rhetoric is not the reality in the country.

Mahama fears that wrong diagnoses of Ghana's economy such as the comment of the IMF boss may lead to wrong solutions.

"International diplomats must consider these facts and not just ignore them; lest they make wrong diagnosis and prescribe inappropriate remedies," he stated.

Mr. Mahama blamed the economic nemesis on the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government's bad policies in a Facebook post today, September 8.

“Ghanaians are undeserving of the uncertainty and hardship resulting from the ineptness of the Nana Akufo Addo administration that has contributed massively to this mess.

“While the norm in international diplomacy of being guarded in what one says is appreciated, comments by high ranking officials must be grounded on facts that take into consideration local realities and opinions,” portion of Mr. Mahama’s post reads.

Read his full writeup as presented below:

It is a relief to hear Madam Kristina Georgieva reaffirm the commitment of the IMF to support the people of Ghana in these perilous times.

Ghanaians are undeserving of the uncertainty and hardship resulting from the ineptness of the Nana Akufo Addo administration that has contributed massively to this mess.

While the norm in international diplomacy of being guarded in what one says is appreciated, comments by high ranking officials must be grounded on facts that take into consideration local realities and opinions.

The incontrovertible fact is that, Ghana is in a mess due to the BAD POLICIES of this government, which have contributed massively to the dire state of affairs.

International diplomats must consider these facts and not just ignore them; lest they make wrong diagnosis and prescribe inappropriate remedies.

The consequences of the government's ill-adviced policies such as the botched, insensitive and dubious cost in closing down locally owned banks, unbridled levels of corruption and lack of accountability including the mismanagement of COVID-19 funds, unconventional borrowing practices riddled with opaqueness and conflicts of interest, resulting in an unsustainable debt envelope, costly, experimental and untested programmes, etc., cannot be ignored in understanding the current dire state of the Ghanaian Economy.

Therefore, the rhetoric that emanates from international diplomats must reflect local realities. The Ghanaian economy must be managed first for the Ghanaian who lives and experiences it daily, not just for an international audience.