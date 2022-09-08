Embattled Ellembelle DCE released, faces court

08.09.2022 LISTEN

The Western Regional Police Command released the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzo on bail on Wednesday night.

He would be arraigned before court together with other suspects within the week after they had been charged, police source said.

On Wednesday September 7, 2022, a statement from the police said they had recovered one of the excavators which was reported missing at Ellembelle in the Western Region.

According to the police, the machine was recovered on Tuesday September 6, 2022 through days of intelligence operations.

The statement further said a team of operations and intelligence officers working day and night discovered the missing excavator several kilometres into a forest within the Ellembelle District.

“While the team of police officers were escorting the excavator to Takoradi, at the Axim Junction, the DCE of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzo organised and led some thugs to attack the police and obstructed the operation.

“The DCE and three others were therefore arrested accordingly” it said, adding that investigation continues to recover the other excavator and arrest all those behind it to face justice.

---DGN online