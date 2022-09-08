Kumasi: Businessman shot in broad daylight robbery at Asafo Market

A businessman has reportedly been shot in a broad daylight robbery at Kumasi Asafo Market in the Ashanti region.

The suspected armed robbers also made away with Gh¢ 50,000.

The incident occurred around 2:00 pm, on Wednesday September 8, 2022.

The businessman sustained gunshot wounds.

Speaking to OTEC News, the victim, name withheld disclosed that one of the robbers accosted him and asked him handover his money.

"At first glance, I felt he was joking, but the man brought out a gun and threatened to shoot if I refuse to give him money.

"I managed to strike the gun down not knowing he had another gun in his pocket, he immediately pulled the other gun and shot me almost at the same time.

"I was saved by God, because at the time he pulled the trigger, I had slipped from one of the staircases he attacked me and so the bullet only scratched part of my stomach.

"I only saw the one who attacked and took the money from me, but I have been told by the police that, the robbers were four in numbers," he told this reporter.

The police have taken over the matter and have begun investigation.