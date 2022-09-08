ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.09.2022 Health

Establish medical jurisprudence in Ghana—Dr Adomako

Establish medical jurisprudence in Ghana—Dr Adomako
08.09.2022 LISTEN

Dr Isaac Adomako, a specialist at the Salvation Army Hospital in Agona Duakwa has called for the establishment of a medical jurisprudence in Ghana to deal with medical negligence in the nation’s healthcare system.

He said a lot of healthcare workers tend to be careless when administering care, because they know that even if something goes wrong they will be covered.

“In Ghana, many healthcare workers or doctors are not held responsible for negligence, but in developed countries, healthcare workers tend to be more careful because they know they can be sued and their licenses revoked should something go wrong,” Dr Adomako told the GNA in an interview.

Medical jurisprudence is the branch of law that studies the relationship between medical facts and legal issues. Medical witnesses may testify in front of courts, administrative tribunals, inquests, licencing agencies, boards of inquiry or certification, or other investigative organisations.

Dr Adomako explained that with the establishment of a medical jurisprudence in Ghana, there will be a breed of medical doctors who are also specialized in law to ensure that patients are treated right and also have a place to report to should they feel they are not treated well.

He expressed the belief that establishing a medical jurisprudence in Ghana will help sanitise our healthcare system and reduce the many cases of medical negligence that occur in our hospitals.

GNA

More from Health
ModernGhana Links
FDA to punish shop owners who expose sachet water and beverages to direct sunlight
07.09.2022 | Health
China approves inhaled Covid-19 vaccine
06.09.2022 | Health
GSC, SASNET Ghana and WHF calls on gov’t to invest in prevention of epidemic of hypertension
05.09.2022 | Health
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line