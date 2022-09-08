E/R: 10-year-old amputated Anita Tweabea in dire need of financial support

GPRTU Chairman of Akyem Tafo in the Abuakwa North municipality, Mr Yaw Atuah is pleading with the public to support a 10-year-old girl, Anita Tweabea who has lost one of her legs in an accident.

The young girl was knocked down by a vehicle on 24th August, 2022 at the Akyem Tafo new road.

Atuah, who is also a government appointee at the Abuakwa north municipality has been able to lead a campaign to raise Ghc8,200 for the young girl since the incident occurred.

Hon. Yaw Atuah made the appeal at the St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua when he presented Ghc5,000 to authorities to pay for some of the cost of medical bills of the victim who is currently on admission at the facility.

He said the rest of the Ghc3,200 is been kept for other expenses.

Meanwhile, Madam Comfort Mantebea, a Nurse at the St. Joseph Hospital who received the money was grateful to Mr. Yaw Atuah and others who donated to support the young girl.

She also appealed for more public support for the young girl.