Ellembelle: Five Chinese nationals arrested in connection with missing excavators

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of five more persons in connection with the missing excavators in Ellembelle in the Western Region.

The arrested persons are all Chinese nationals including four men and one woman.

“As part of the ongoing investigation into the Ellembelle excavators, the Police have arrested five Chinese suspects for their involvement in the case,” part of a Police statement issued on Thursday morning has said.

The suspects were arrested by the Police in an intelligence-led operation on the night of 7th September till the dawn of 8th September, 2022,

The arrested suspects are Shi zhong Qix, Wei Lin Xi, Huang Qian Xi, Li Jian Wen and Huang Qian Sheng. They were all arrested at their hideout at Asiama, in the Ellembe District.

The five arrests follow the apprehension of three other people on Wednesday including the District Chief Executive of the Ellembelle District.

Today, the Police say the DCE, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo has been granted police enquiry bail.

“As investigation continues, we would like to assure the public that all other accomplices, both Ghanaians and foreigners will be arrested and brought to face justice,” the Police statement added,

