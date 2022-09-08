Akufo-Addo congratulates Liz Truss as new British Prime Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as the leader of the Conservative Party and the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Liz Truss, 47, was announced by the ruling Conservative Party as its leader a day after meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, who asked her to form a new government.

Liz Truss is taking over after the former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was forced to resign over some alleged scandals while in office.

On his Facebook page, President Akufo-Addo said Liz Truss was “taking over the reins of leadership of the UK at a time when her country and, indeed, the entire world finds itself in turmoil.”

“She is as determined as we are to find a satisfactory way out for the benefit of the British people, as we also work for the benefit of the Ghanaian people,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo recalled the instrumental role she played as Trade Secretary, in the signing of a £1.2bn trade deal between Ghana and the UK last year, “which has reinforced the strength of the relations between our two countries.”

The President wished her a successful tenure in office, adding, “I look forward to working with her to deepen the ties of friendship and the bonds of cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom. I wish her God’s blessings.”