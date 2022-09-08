Two persons grabbed over Conti-Katanga clash to appear in court today

08.09.2022 LISTEN

An Alumni of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a level 200 student, who were arrested in connection with the violent clash on the campus, are expected to reappear in court today.

Students from two rival halls, University Hall known as Katanga and Unity Hall also known as Conti clashed during a procession in August.

The police explained that the two were arrested after they were captured on video destroying property on the campus, while one was also seen holding an offensive weapon during the disturbances.

One of the suspects, Francis Tutu Atuahene, is a level-200 student at the university and was captured in a video holding an offensive weapon, among others, during the riot.

The second suspect, Daniel Osei Bonsu is a former student of the university who completed in 2020.

Management of the institution has since the incident suspended hall and SRC week celebrations indefinitely, among other sanctions.

By Citi Newsroom