ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.09.2022 Crime & Punishment

Two persons grabbed over Conti-Katanga clash to appear in court today

Two persons grabbed over Conti-Katanga clash to appear in court today
08.09.2022 LISTEN

An Alumni of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a level 200 student, who were arrested in connection with the violent clash on the campus, are expected to reappear in court today.

Students from two rival halls, University Hall known as Katanga and Unity Hall also known as Conti clashed during a procession in August.

The police explained that the two were arrested after they were captured on video destroying property on the campus, while one was also seen holding an offensive weapon during the disturbances.

One of the suspects, Francis Tutu Atuahene, is a level-200 student at the university and was captured in a video holding an offensive weapon, among others, during the riot.

The second suspect, Daniel Osei Bonsu is a former student of the university who completed in 2020.

Management of the institution has since the incident suspended hall and SRC week celebrations indefinitely, among other sanctions.

By Citi Newsroom

More from Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Unemployed remanded for assaulting Police officer on duty
07.09.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Aisha Huang likely to face 24 months imprisonment if found guilty of breaching Immigration laws
07.09.2022 | Crime & Punishment
KNUST student, police officer accused of gang raping girl granted GH¢80,000 bail each
07.09.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line