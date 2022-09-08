IMF bailout: I’m confident there will be more discipline in government’s handling of the economy – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama believes there will be discipline in the way the government handles the country’s economy after a deal is reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Since July, the government has been in talks with the IMF discussing a programme to help revive the ailing economy.

During a meeting with the American Ambassador to Ghana, HE Virginia E. Palmer on Wednesday, John Dramami said the country’s economic problems are caused by poor decisions taken by the government and the collapse of local banks among others.

“Ghana’s economic woes, I explained, have been compounded by the missteps of the government, poor economic decisions, the collapse of indigenous banks and finance institutions instead of saving them, corruption, and the misappropriation of COVID-19 funds, which were shared to party officials,” Mahama said in a post on his Facebook while giving an account of his meeting with the US Ambassador.

He said once an agreement is reached with the IMF, he is optimistic government’s handling of the Ghanaian economy will now come with discipline.

“I also expressed confidence that following the IMF programme, there would be more discipline in government’s handling of the economy.

“Confidence will only be restored when people know that we are in a programme and that the government will not behave as recklessly as it did in the past,” the former President added in his post on Facebook.

This week, the discussions between Ghana and the IMF have gone far.

Both parties are positive that an agreement could be reached for Ghana to receive over $2 billion by the end of the year.