Jaman South Assembly: Auditor General orders Deputy Director to pay for cost of 87 days spent in a hotel

The Deputy Director of Jaman South Municipal Assembly, Mr. Adams Kwame James has been ordered by the Auditor General to pay for 87 extra days spent in a hotel room.

According to the Auditor General’s Report for the year ending December 2021, the Deputy Director overstayed at a hotel when he was first posted to Jaman South.

Contrary to the Revised Administrative Rules and Procedures for Implementing Categories 2 and 3 Allowances in the Public Service, 2019 which states that, the employer shall provide temporary accommodation for the employee on posting for the period of three months (90 days), Mr. Adams Kwame James stayed in the hotel booked for him for 177 days.

“We noted that, Mr. Adams Kwame James, the Deputy Director of the Jaman South Municipal Assembly spent a total of 177 days at Ausbeng Hotel in Drobo when he was posted to the Assembly, for which GH¢9,480.65 was paid to cover his bills. The extra 87 days cost the Assembly GH¢4,659.98 which should have been borne by the Director.

“The Director attributed the cause to failure by management to secure him an accommodation on time,” part of the Auditor General’s Report has said.

Insisting that the state of affairs could result in a financial loss to the Assembly, the Auditor General has directed the Deputy Director to pay for the extra 87 days.

“We recommended that the Deputy Director, Mr. Adams Kwame James should personally refund GH¢4,659.98 for the 87 extra days he spent at the hotel which is beyond the stipulated period of ninety 90 days to the Assembly,” the report added.