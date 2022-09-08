Was Aisha Huang truly deported ? — Ablakwa demand answers to 7 probing questions from gov’t

Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency Samuel Okudzeko Ablakwa is wondering if truly the embattled Chinese woman Aisha Huang was deported in 2018.

Aisha Huang, who was deported in 2018 for engaging in illegal mining known as galamsey. Described as galamsey queen, Aisha Huang managed to sneak back into the country in a different identity through neighbouring Togo. She has been arrested and arraigned before court for engaging in illegal mining again.

It is based on this the MP for North Tongu is demanding answers to seven probing questions spotted by Modernghana News on Twitter on Monday, September 5.

Check them below:

1) Was Aisha Huang truly deported?

2) If she was deported, what were the terms what deal did our government make with their Chinese counterparts?

3) Why wasn't her biometric features shared with the intelligence community in the subregion to prevent her from using neighbouring countries as a launch pad and an entry point?

4) Who are her collaborators in "high places" as she couldn't have pulled this off alone?

5) Why is our government not protesting to the Chinese authorities for seemingly facilitating the atrocities of their national?

6) Who were the immigration officials on duty the day she allegedly re-entered Ghana?

7) Why should those in charge of national security keep their jobs after this?”

According to reports, the Chinese woman Aisha Huang has a Ghana card issued by the National Identification Authority (NIA) in 2022.

Meanwhile, the NIA explained in a press release on Tuesday, September 6, stated that the illegal miner was rather issued a non-citizen Ghana Card in 2014 under the guise of a new name, En Huang.

It added that she renewed it again on August 31, 2016 and January 8, 2018, with the same information and Chinese passport number G39575625.