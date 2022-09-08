'Let's pray for Ghana and our leaders' statement is the most irritating prayer request now — Manasseh Azure

Ghanaian investigative journalist with the Fourth Estate portal, Manasseh Azure Awuni has slammed persons who believe prayers can change the bad leadership lifestyle in the country.

He said prayers can never reserve the free fall of the cedi, rising commodity prices and restore Ghana's economic woes.

According to him, Ghanaians are fed up with the "fruitless prayer request" from men of God.

In a tweet, Manasseh wrote, “the most confusing and difficult instruction to obey is when your pastor says, 'Let's pray for Ghana and its leaders.'"

The global economic meltdown is currently affecting Ghana's inflation rate, which has risen above 31%, resulting in a high standard of living and rising commodity prices.

Ghana is the world's second most indebted country, trailing only El Salvador in Bloomberg's rankings of highly indebted countries.

The local currency has also suffered greatly, trading at GHS10 per dollar, resulting in massive losses for many indigenous businesses.