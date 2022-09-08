Bantama: Asenso-Boakye commissions new police station at Ahenbronum

08.09.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Bantama and Minister for Works and Housing, Hon Francis Asenso-Boakye on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 commissioned a new police station in the Bantama Ahenbronum community.

He handed over the fully furnished building to the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr. Afful Boakye-Yiadom.

The building was constructed as part of efforts to improve security in the area.

It forms part of government's Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), an initiative by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"Security as a whole is not the preserve of government or one person. It is a collective responsibility. As citizens we have the responsibility to contribute our quota in making our communities safe," he said.

He added, "since I became your MP, we have initiated several projects to ensure the safety of constituents including a new police station for Ohwim and Bohyen. This goes to demonstrate my willingness to improve security and safety in Bantama."

To this end, he reaffirmed President Akufo-Addo's commitment to empowering the Police with the requisite tools and facilities to deliver on its mandate.

Mr. Afful Boakye-Yiadom, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, on his part expressed appreciation to the government and in particular the Member of Parliament for his effort in the fight against crime.

He noted that the new edifice was indicative of the fact that collaborations between government and the police service could bring improved development to communities.

He alluded there was the need for more infrastructure and logistical support for the Police to ensure effective policing.

He also cautioned that the edifice is the property of government, and therefore advised residents against any form of interference especially political office holders in the discharge of their duties.

Former MP of Bantama, Mr. Daniel Okyem Aboagye expressed appreciation to his successor Asenso-Boakye for seeing to the completion of the project. He called for all constituents to support the MP in seeing to the overall development of Bantama.