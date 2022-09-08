Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly Clean Up Mallam and Odorkor Markets with traders

The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly has joined forces with traders and market women to clean up Mallam and Odorkor markets in Accra.

The exercise was in response to a directive by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Honorable Henry Quartey for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to reinforce the Operation Clean Your Frontage (OCYF) campaign introduced early this year.

A massive team comprising the Municipal Chief Executive(MCE), Hon.Kofi Ofori, the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mrs.Vera Akuffo-Mante, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Mrs Harriet Krakue, the Environmental Health Officer and Prosecutor, Mr. Paul Agbagba, the Information Officer, Ms Mercy Asante, Assembly Members, Government Appointees and Heads of Departments were in attendance to contribute their quota.

Speaking to the media, Mr.Ofori said as required by law, it was mandatory for all traders in the market to clean their surroundings to ensure a safe and hygienic environment to transact foodstuff business.

He said dealing in foodstuff in an unhygienic environment could be a medium to spread diseases and urged the traders to do the needful.

He said before the exercise, prior announcements were made to create awareness of the upcoming exercise and as such all traders who flouted the directive upon subsequent visit would be issued summons to face prosecution at the court.

According to him, the exercise would be undertaken once a month to ensure that the market was operated to the expected sanitary standards.

The MCE urged all market women and traders to avoid the inconveniences of facing the law by complying with the bye-laws adding that OCYF does not only pertain to cleaning homes but all workplaces as well.

On her part, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Mrs Harriet Krakue, said the assembly would not relent on its efforts to ensure that foodstuffs were sold to consumers in the best sanitary conditions.

She said a dirty market environment could be a potential disease-transmission ground which could drive away consumers.

Mrs. Krakue said traders who refuse to comply with the instructions by the next visit would have themselves to blame as they receive a summons to answer for their inactions in court.

She condemned the situation where some traders heap rubbish close to their wares adding that such offenders would suffer the penalty upon the next visit if found culpable.

The Chairman of the Mallam Market Traders Association, Mr Nat Wastern urged the assembly to possibly station health inspectors in the market to check incidents of sanitation offences.

He prevailed on the assembly to provide more litter bins at the market to facilitate refuse dumping to augment the single bin currently being used.

Mr Wastern said issues of sanitation feature prominently in scheduled meetings with the market women, adding however that logistical and personnel support from the assembly would be needed to achieve the desired objectives.

He mentioned that occupants of existing unauthorized structures on the outskirts of the market were also contributing to the nuisance such as indiscriminate dumping.

The chairman assured people who patronize foodstuffs from the market and prospective customers that going forward, market authorities would strengthen their resolve to ensure that sanity prevails in the market to safeguard the health of buyers.

Traders who failed to meet expectations were issued abatement notices to end the nuisance failing which they would be summoned.