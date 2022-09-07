A/R: Aisha Huang’s unknown businesses have been uncovered and closed — Regional Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah has revealed that the embattled Chinese woman Aisha Huang has established several businesses in the region at the blind side of the authorities.

However, following her arrest and subsequent investigations, the Minister revealed on Accra-based Citi FM monitored by Modernghana News, that they have all been closed down.

“She had several businesses, but now all of them have been locked up,” he said.

The Minister continues “the businesses were there, but we didn’t know they belonged to her. How she got here, I cannot tell. The investigations will unravel that.”

Aisha Huang was arrested and arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly sneaking into the country to continue her illegal mining activities.

She was deported in 2018 after being charged with similar crime.

Shockingly, Miss Aisha is in her possession a Ghana Card reportedly issued to her in 2020.