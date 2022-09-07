Aisha Huang likely to face 24 months imprisonment if found guilty of breaching Immigration laws

07.09.2022 LISTEN

En Huang, aka Aisha Huang, a deportee businesswoman, who managed to re-enter Ghana to allegedly embark on mining without a license, is likely to face 24 months imprisonment if found guilty of breaching the Ghana Immigration Service laws.

Aisha was deported in 2018 when the State filed a nolle prosequi (an application to halt a trial) after standing trial over illegal mining activities.

Checks by the Ghana News Agency indicated that she could serve 24 months in jail if found to have broken the country's laws on Immigration.

Deportations are carried out by the Minister of the Interior and through Court orders.

They could be cancelled, revoked, or rescinded after the process of deportation has been challenged in court.

Aisha, according to security sources re-entered Ghana through Togo after changing some details on her passport.

Sources at the GIS said the service was currently building a case to “clarify” her mode of entry into the country.

On September 6, 2022, the Office of the Attorney-General in a tweet said: “The Attorney-General has called for the new docket on En Huang, aka Aisha regarding offences she is suspected to have committed.”

“The AG-will also re-initiate prosecution in respect of the old offences for which she was standing trial before her deportation in 2018.”

Aisha was arraigned last Friday and remanded into lawful custody for engaging in mining without a license.

She is said to have engaged in illegal mining at Bepotenten in the Amansie West, Ashanti Region.

She is also facing a charge for engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals in Accra without a license.

Aisha had had her plea reserved because the court did not have a Chinese interpreter.

Her alleged accomplices were put before the same court for also engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license.

They are: Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hun.

The three have denied the charge, remanded into lawful custody and expected to reappear on September 14.

GNA