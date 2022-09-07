Ghana’s economic woes compounded by missteps of Akufo-Addo’s gov’t – Mahama tells US Ambassador to Ghana

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has held discussions with the US Ambassador to Ghana, HE Virginia E. Palmer.

During the engagement, the former President informed the US Ambassador that Ghana’s economic woes have been exacerbated because of the missteps of President Akufo-Addo's government.

He further told the US Ambassador that he is optimistic things will change when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) finally agrees to a programme for the country.

“Ghana’s economic woes, I explained, have been compounded by the missteps of the government, poor economic decisions, the collapse of indigenous banks and finance institutions instead of saving them, corruption, and the misappropriation of COVID-19 funds, which were shared to party officials,” Mahama has said in a post on his Facebook page after the meeting with HE Virginia E. Palmer.

The former Ghana President added, “I also expressed confidence that following the IMF programme, there would be more discipline in government’s handling of the economy.

“Confidence will only be restored when people know that we are in a programme and that the government will not behave as recklessly as it did in the past.”

Among other things, John Dramani Mahama and HE Virginia E. Palmer discussed the state of security in the West African subregion and its implications for Ghana, investment in local industries, and the hostility of the Electoral Commission towards the NDC.