Bawumia to open African National Commissions for UNESCO meeting

Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will officially open the Regional Meeting of African National Commissions for UNESCO on UNESCO’s Global Priority Africa Programme in Accra on Monday, September 12.

The three-day conference, which is under the auspices of the Ghana Commission for UNESCO is under the theme “Mobilizing Partnership for the Global Priority Africa Programme.”

The Conference is expected to bring together National Commissions for UNESCO from the African continent.

This was in a statement from the Ghana Commission for UNESCO copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The UNESCO Priority Africa Programme is an initiative by UNESCO to provide solutions to the continent’s developmental challenges concerning youth unemployment, education, climate change, Africa’s cultural renaissance, heritage, history, democracy and peace.

The project aims to achieve its main objectives by 2063 through ‘The Africa We Want, Vision 2063.

Key stakeholders of the Global Priority Africa Programme will deliberate on Africa’s collective actions toward a renewed implementation agenda.

The conference seeks to raise awareness of the five flagships for National Commissions to be able to prioritize, participate in the Global Priority Africa flagships and effectively implement them.

It also seeks to engage National Commissions and experts to share experiences on best practices and to share ideas on the implementation process.

It will further capacitate National Commissions in Member States to become effective national champions in the Global Priority Africa flagships in terms of mobilisation for partnerships, resources and advocacy.

An Accra Declaration on Global Priority Africa by the Secretaries-General of National Commissions for UNESCO in Africa is envisaged at the end of the three-day Conference to commit Secretaries-General and their respective Governments to the strategic actions to be agreed upon in the implementation process.

