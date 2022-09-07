W/R: Jomoro District Assembly pays GHS41,700 to two tax collectors despite only collecting GHS2,167 revenue

07.09.2022 LISTEN

Despite inefficient revenue collection at the Jomoro District Assembly in the Western Region, the Assembly still paid a whopping GHS41,700.78 to two tax collectors, this is according to the 2021 Auditor General’s Report.

According to the report, the two revenue collectors for the same period in question only collected GHS2,167 for the Assembly.

As a result, the Jomoro District Assembly was denied the needed revenue for development because of the wastage.

“Section 52 of the PFM Act, 2016 (Act 921) requires Principal Spending Officers to institute proper control systems to prevent losses and wastage.

“We however noted that a total amount of GH¢41,700.78 was paid to two revenue collectors of Jomoro District Assembly as salaries whilst total revenue collected by them for the same period amounted to GH¢2,167.00 representing 5.1 percent of their salaries and leading to a shortfall of GH¢39,533.78,” part of the Auditor General’s report has revealed.

In its recommendation, the Auditor General has called for disciplinary action to be taken against the poor-performing revenue collectors.

“We recommended that management of the two Assemblies should enforce revenue targets for collectors and remuneration paid should be commensurate with their collections.

“We also recommended that disciplinary action should be taken against non-performing collectors,” the Auditor General has directed.