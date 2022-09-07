Damongo weekly market to be relocated to Canteen to pave way for ungradement works

The Damongo weekly market in the interim will be relocated to the newly constructed Canteen market to pave way for construction work to commence.

This was agreed upon at a stakeholder consultative forum held at the premises of the Damongo Agricultural College to deliberate on the upgrade plan of the Damongo weekly market from its current dilapidated status to a more befitting state.

The forum brought together Assembly members, chiefs, market women, staff of the West Gonja Municipal Assembly and the Regional Coordinating Council, youth groups and the media to discuss and adopt a temporal roadmap to relocate the market for continuous economic activities.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Musah Karim Kusubari explained that the newly built canteen market is safer and spacious enough with the necessary facilities of a market to accommodate the large population of market women in the interim.

He pleaded with the market women to try and contain the temporal inconvenience that may come with the temporal relocation exercise as effort is put in place to give a facelift to the age-long Damongo weekly market.

The MCE called on the traders to consider the decision of the Assembly and take advantage of the facility at canteen to their benefit, adding that the necessary steps would be taken to make the temporal market location a conductive place for them.

Before settling on the Canteen market, there were varied opinions as to where the weekly Damongo market should be relocated with some leaders of the market women pointing to the Damongo daily market as a temporal fix to the inconvenience.

But considering safety concerns raised coupled with congestion and vehicular traffic that would be created in the Damongo township should the daily market be considered, it was widely agreed that the Canteen market should be the temporal location for the Saturday weekly market.

The MCE with some officials from the Assembly later visited the Damongo Daily Market and the Canteen market to interact with the market women and further assess the situation on the ground.