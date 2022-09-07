V/R: Ho, Anloga Municipal Assemblies pay over GHS24,000 unearned salary to three separated staff

07.09.2022 LISTEN

The Auditor General has cited the Ho Municipal Assembly and the Anloga Municipal Assembly for causing financial loss to the state.

In his audit report published on the website of the Ghana Audit Service, the Auditor General disclosed that the two aforementioned Assemblies paid over GHS24,000 to three separated staff for no work done.

“Regulation 92 of the PFM Regulation 2019, (L.I. 2378) requires that, the Principal Spending Officer of a covered entity shall ensure the immediate stoppage of payment of salary to public servants and notify the Controller and Accountant-General on separated staff.

“We noted however that two Assemblies paid unearned salaries totalling GH¢24,522.61 to three separated staff,” the Auditor General noted in his report for the year ending December 2021.

Due to these payments, the State lost an amount of GH¢24,522.61 through payments for work not done.

The Auditor General in its report has recommended that the unearned salary of GH¢24,522.61 should be recovered from the separated staff and paid to government chest.

He has warned that in the event that the money is not recovered, the amount should be recovered from the Coordinating Directors and Heads of Human Resource Units of the Assemblies.