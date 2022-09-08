Dr. Minta Nyarku extols his achievements at Abura Ahobaa Festival

The Cape Coast North Member of Parliament, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku who was the special guest of honour at this year's Ahobaa festival of the people of Abura has extolled some of his achievements over the period.

The festival which preceded the Oguaa Fetu Afahye was celebrated amidst pomp and pageantry by the inhabitants of the Abura.

Speaking as the special guest of honour at the event, the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku took the opportunity to correct some erroneous impressions within the Abura Community that he has not done anything meaningful for the people ever since he became the Member of Parliament.

He therefore used the occasion to highlight some initiatives that the community has benefited from his office.

"Within a year and eight months, my office has so far supported Abura Community with the following; shed at the Abura Market; clean up exercise; desks for all Basic schools across Abura; driving licence replacement, renewal and upgrade policy for all commercial drivers at Abura; donated TV to the Abura taxi station; commissioning of Abura police station; and the renovation of English/Arabic Basic school," he stated.

He further shared that "My office has also supported football games; donated 26 streetlights; donated 50 Wellington boots to support communal labour; supported the construction of Abura Palace; fees support for BECE and Tertiary students."

"Again, I have helped my constituents regarding "National Service placement; SHS placement; offered training to residents on bio-digester construction, liquid soap and detergent production; payment of membership cards and filling fees of all NDC executives within Abura; financial support for the youth; and financial support for the Chief and Elders of Abura", he intimated

Dovetailing into the theme for the celebration, "Unity, Peace and Security" Dr. Nyarku calls the need for the residents to appreciate the theme and work together to develop the community.

"In unity lies strength and there is nothing a people cannot achieve if they are together with a common purpose."

He concluded by thanking the people of Abura for the honour done him and promised to do his utmost best to assist his constituents and also to put their issues across for government to come to their aid.