Two-day non-violent workshop held for 60 political youth activists in Tamale

About sixty (60) selected youth leaders from the various political parties in Ghana have participated in a two-day non-violent workshop in Tamale.

The workshop was organised by the Tamale Archdiocesan Development Office (TADO) in partnership with the National Peace Council (NPC) and the Inter-Youth Dialogue Committee (IYDC) funded by the Misereor African Department.

It took place on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3, 2022. It was aimed among other things to equip the youth who were members of the Inter-Dialogue Committee to serve as promoters of peace in their communities and their political parties.

The former Northern Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and patron of the Inter-Youth Dialogue Committee, Alhaji Abdul -Razak Saani, in his welcome remarks, urged the youth in Ghana to be peace-loving citizens.

He also advised the youth, especially those who engage in active politics, not to allow politicians to use them as instruments of violence.

The former NCCE director, thanked the National Peace Council and the Tamale Archdiocesan Development Office, for organising the training as he believed it was one of the many ways to eliminate youth violence in Ghana.

The Secretary of the Inter-Youth Dialogue Committee and a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, Hajjia Hawla Mohammed Mutawakilu, in her remarks, stated that the IYDC was formed in 2020 and has been instrumental in ensuring peace in the region.

She also appealed to political parties to ensure that they engage their youths positively and not use them to foment troubles before, during and after elections.

Hajjia Hawla also expressed gratitude to TADO, NPC and the Misereor African Department for their support to the IYDC since its formation in 2020.

"It is important to note that the Inter-Youth Dialogue Committee, in 2020 General Election, undertook voter education sensitisation using radio discussion and street matching for violent free election," she said

She added, "As a result, most elections in the region have been peaceful."

On his part, the Director of norsaac and a member of the Northern Regional Peace Council Alhaji Mohammed Awal indicated that the youth were at the centre of every violent act in the country, hence sensitising them to be peaceful was a good idea.

He added that through the workshop, the selected youth would learn the causes of violence and how to respond to violent situations, understand non-violent and create a violence-free environment.

He also lauded the initiative and called for more similar programs geared towards sustaining peace and stability in Ghana.

The Head of the Africa Department at the Misereor, Madam Maria Klatte, in her submissions, pledged more support of the Misereor African Department to the work of the IYDC and TADO to help promote and sustain peace in Ghana.