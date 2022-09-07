ModernGhana logo
Amasaman: Baby boy wrapped in cloth dumped

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Police in Amasaman have started investigations to locate the mother of a baby dumped in front of a house.

On the dawn of Tuesday, around 5:30am a resident at a house located near Kemet Hospital at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region found a baby boy who had been dumped by an unknown person.

The baby boy was found wrapped in a cloth and dumped in front of a house in a manner that he intended to be found.

The resident who found the baby informed some neigbhours before the baby was sent to the hospital for checks.

Subsequently, a report was filed at the Amasaman Police Command for investigations.

As of Wednesday, September 7, the baby was still at the hospital under observation and care.

The Police are yet to make a break into the investigation to locate the person who dumped the baby.

