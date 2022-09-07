Media claims 'marathon sex' killed Krachi East MCE offensive, insensitive — PA

Mr Shumuna Sulemana, a personal assistant to the late Municipal Chief Executive of Krachi East, has expressed his late boss' family’s anger at the media for alleging that he died as a result of marathon sex in a Kumasi-based hotel.

According to the PA, the speculations by the media are derogatory and hurtful.

“It is distasteful for the media to assign these speculations to the untimely death of the revered MCE,” he said.

He has, therefore, demanded an unqualified apology from the media for offending the sensibilities of the family.

Mr Sulemana demanded the apology in an interview on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-day news on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

He contested that the late MCE was a pious Christian who took his daily prayer sessions seriously.

He said the MCE was in the Ashanti Region to meet with some students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who were from the regional capital of the Oti Region.

He explained that the door to the MCE’s hotel room was locked from the inside.

Reports say Mr Okesu checked into the hotel on Friday night but was not seen again, thus, raising suspicions.

After several unanswered knocks on his door by the staff of the facility, they forced it open and found him dead.

The incident has been reported to the Oforikrom District police command and investigations are underway.

Source: Classfmonline.com