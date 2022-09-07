Powerful politicians backing Aisha Huangʼs illegal activities – Fraud and Security consultant

Fraud and Security Consultant Richard Kumadoe says he suspects some powerful political actors in Ghana are behind the illegal galamsey activities of Chinese national Aisha Huang.

Speaking on Class 91.3 FM's 505 news programme with Korku Lumor, Mr Kumadoe emphasised that the involvement of Aisha Huang in an activity that has been outlawed, coupled with her subsequent re-entry into the country without any question, is an indication that some unseen hands are protecting her.

“The whole President said that it was wrong for her to be sent away. Somebody said that I am above the President and that it was right to send her away. You don't think it might be those same people who granted her the waiver to come in?” he asked.

“When you are deported, your name is flagged as a deportee. And when countries deport you, they give you a number of years and months to be granted a waiver. For how long now has she been granted the waiver? What were the reasons for her deportation? Were proper complaints made and subsequent documentation done to that effect so that when you get to any immigration officer, your name could be flagged?” he quizzed.

He continued: “It will be important for us to be told who her host is and what her purpose for coming into Ghana was. These are basic immigration security management procedures.”

“I think there are powerful people who have an interest in the woman more than any other person in this country,” he asserted.

The Chinese is said to have evaded immigration authorities to gain entry into Ghana through neighbouring Togo, obtaining a Ghana card with a different name, Huang En, in February 2022.

Teeming questions continue to linger about how the illegal immigrant managed to evade immigration authorities at the borders to enter Ghana, as well as secure a national identity card for herself.

According to Ghana's legal regime, if the Chinese is found to have breached the country's mining laws, she could face a jail term of up to 25 years or more, for her involvement in illegal mining activities as well as her re-entry into Ghana as an illegal immigrant.

