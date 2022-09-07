Akufo-Addo cannot be exonerated from galamsey menace – Kofi Bentil

Vice President and Policy Analyst of Imani Ghana, Kofi Bentil has shared that some blame should go to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the persistent illegal mining (galamsey) menace in the country.

Recounting the President’s promise where he pledged to put his presidency on the line to tackle illegal mining, Mr. Bentil has said the President cannot be exonerated in the midst of the failing fight against the activities which continue to cause destruction to water bodies and forest reserves.

“The President cannot be exonerated from this, and we do have a situation where this President said he will put his Presidency on the line and history will judge him, he can't take his words back,” the Imani Ghana Vice President said in an interview.

Kofi Bentil who describes the failing fight against galamsey as worrying added, “We have this situation [Aisha Huang] but we are chasing people for SIM cards.

“One of the problems with the Ghanaian media is that our journalism is a bit too shallow.”

He passed the comments during an engagement on Joy News on galamsey menace and the return of Chinese national Aisha Huang tagged as galamsey queen.

The woman often referred to as the galamsey kingpin has sneaked back into the country four years after she was deported for engaging in illegal mining and sale of minerals without license.

Aisha Huang is currently in the custody of police after she was remanded by an Accra High Court on Monday.

She is scheduled to reappear in court on September 14.