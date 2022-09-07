ModernGhana logo
Aisha Huang’s Ghana card: NIA boss would've resigned or sacked if Ghana was a serious nation — Mahama’s Aide

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, former President John Dramani Mahama's Special Aide, has lambasted the National Identification Authority (NIA) for issuing a Ghana card to popular Chinese illegal miner Aisha Huang.

If this country takes things seriously, she said the NIA's boss, Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, would have resigned or been fired.

In a tweet sighted by Modernghana News, she wrote, “in a serious country, the National Identification Authority Boss would have been asked to resign or be sacked!!”

This follow reports that Chinese woman Aisha Huang holds a Ghana card issued to her in 2022 by the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Meanwhile, the NIA in a press statement on Tuesday, September 6 explained that the illegal miner was issued a non-citizen Ghana Card under the disguise of a new name, En Huang in 2014.

She subsequently renewed it on August 31, 2016, and January 8, 2018, using the same details and Chinese passport number G39575625.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

TOP STORIES

