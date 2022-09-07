Aisha Huang’s Ghana card: NIA boss would've resigned or sacked if Ghana was a serious nation — Mahama’s Aide

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, former President John Dramani Mahama's Special Aide, has lambasted the National Identification Authority (NIA) for issuing a Ghana card to popular Chinese illegal miner Aisha Huang.

If this country takes things seriously, she said the NIA's boss, Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, would have resigned or been fired.

In a tweet sighted by Modernghana News, she wrote, “in a serious country, the National Identification Authority Boss would have been asked to resign or be sacked!!”

This follow reports that Chinese woman Aisha Huang holds a Ghana card issued to her in 2022 by the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Meanwhile, the NIA in a press statement on Tuesday, September 6 explained that the illegal miner was issued a non-citizen Ghana Card under the disguise of a new name, En Huang in 2014.

She subsequently renewed it on August 31, 2016, and January 8, 2018, using the same details and Chinese passport number G39575625.