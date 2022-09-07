ModernGhana logo
Ellembelle: Police recover one of the missing excavators; DCE, others arrested for obstruction

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Three persons have been arrested for obstruction in the investigations into the missing excavators at Ellembelle.

In a statement on the Facebook page, the police say one of the missing excavators has been recovered.

The Police further explain that the three persons including the DCE of the area have been arrested for obstruction.

“The Police through days of intelligence operations yesterday 6th September, 2022 retrieved one of the excavators that was reported missing from Ellembelle.

“A team of operations and intelligence officers working day and night discovered the missing excavator several kilometres into a forest within the Ellembelle District.

“While the team of police officers were escorting the excavator to Takoradi, at the Axim Junction, the DCE of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo organised and led some thugs to attack the police and obstruct the operation. The DCE and three others were therefore arrested accordingly,” parts of the police statement reads.

According to the police, it is continuing with investigations and will ensure all those involved are arrested and made to face justice.

