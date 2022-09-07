The sh*t is now beyond the ceiling, Akufo-Addo must resign if he can't fire anyone for Aisha Huang shame — Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni, an investigative journalist with Ghana's online portal the Fourth Estate, has criticized the government for its inability to deal with foreign illegal miners.

He said President Akufo-Addo should resign if no action is taken against persons responsible for Aisha Huang's return to Ghana.

“Akufo-Addo must resign if he can't fire anyone for this Aisha Huang embarrassment. The sh*t is now beyond the ceiling,” he stated.

According to the popular journalist, the NPP government is just interested in arresting and jailing Ghanaians and other African nationals for illegal mining but afraid to punish foreigners for same offence.

In a tweet spotted by Modernghana News on Tuesday, September 6, he noted that if traditional rulers were powerful enough as they claim, Aisha Huang's illegal activities would not have happened.

“Ghana's government imprisons Ghanaians, Nigerians and other Africans involved in illegal mining, but it allows the Chinese involved in similar or worse illegal mining activities to go free.

“If the power of Nananom and the gods were potent against the Chinese, Huang and her people wouldn't be desecrating our land,” he stated.

This comes after Aisha Huang was arrested and arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court last week for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities.

Aisha Huang who has been charged together with three others was deported in 2019 for similar offence.

She managed to sneak back to Ghana through neigbouring Togo.

She has been remanded and slated to reappear before court on September 14.