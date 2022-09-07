Ashanti NPP drags Nhyira FM's radio presenter to SP over Mahama's alleged US$2,000 bribe

THE ASHANTI Regional branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is planning to drag Nana Kwadwo Jantuah, the Morning Show host of Nhyira FM, an affiliate of Multimedia Group, to the Special Prosecutor anytime soon.

The ruling political party wants the Special Prosecutor to find out whether Nana Jantuah was indeed given US$2,000 bribe by former President John Dramani Mahama or not.

Nana Jantuah has been in the news for negative reasons lately after Frank Kwaku Appiah aka 'Appiah Stadium', an NDC member, alleged that he (Jantuah) has taken money to work against the NPP government.

According to the Ashanti Regional NPP, issue of bribery is a criminal case, which is against the ethics of journalism and the laws of the state, so the matter should not be swept under the carpet.

At a press conference in Kumasi, which was addressed by Dennis Kwakwa, the Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the NPP, the party said it would not let the case die naturally.

Kwakwa stated that it is a criminal case so “we are taking steps to petition the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) as far as the criminal aspect of the matter is concerned.”

According to Kwakwa, the NPP has nothing against Nana Jantuah in person, but they (NPP) were only taking up the matter since it has something to do with criminality.

Kwakwa said even before the party officially report the case to the Special Prosecutor to take action, other stakeholders in the media fraternity have been petitioned to also take action.

“Some members of the party have already petitioned the National Media Commission (NMC) and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to take particular interest in this matter, regarding the conduct of the journalist, since it bothers on ethical breaches of the noble media profession, while we take steps to petition the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) as far as the criminal aspect of the matter is concerned,” he stressed.

He said “we want to state that the directorate is not against the personality of Nana Kwadwo Jantuah and the Multimedia Group, but as an advocate for democracy and good governance, we believe Nana Kwadwo Jantuah should have exhibited strong professionalism to reflect his claims as an astute professional advocate of good governance and anti-corruption.

“He who calls for equity must come with clean hands. Nana Jantuah should have known better and should have shown remorse. His arrogant posture after the revelation of the alleged payment should be condemned by all democratic and good governance advocates, especially members of the media.”

Kwakwa said “it is our expectation that society would name and shame him for such an irresponsible conduct that has dragged the reputation of the media into the gutters.”

