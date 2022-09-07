ModernGhana logo
Stay vigilant, avoid public gatherings over planned attack by locals — Ghana High Commission in South Africa caution Ghanaian residents

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ghana High Commission in South Africa has cautioned residents to stay vigilant this month and avoid public gatherings.

The advice to the Ghanaian Community is contained in a circular issued after a recent threat by the locals to attack foreigners in the country.

In the last few weeks, there have been increasing protests by various organised groups in South Africa, protesting against the presence of foreigners in the country.

Last month, some individuals claiming to represent various groups against the presence of foreigners announced or broadcast plans to attack, rusticate or remove foreigners from their jobs or workplaces and even out of the country from the beginning of September 2022.

The High Commission has cautioned that movement should be restricted to safe areas.

“The Mission would thus, like to advise members of the Ghanaian community to be vigilant to any such Incidents, restrict their movements to safe areas, avoid mass gatherings and refrain from engaging in activities that could result in conflict, brawls or deterioration in their safety,” a release by the Ghana High Commission in South Africa has said.

Meanwhile, Members of the Ghanaian community Mission in case of emergency or any attacks are urged to contact the mission by telephone via 012-342-5847 or 0768-764-838.

The Mission can also be contacted through; [email protected] or [email protected]

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
