Mahama lied; he received GHS14m and is on GHS35,000 monthly salary – Abronye DC insists

Kwame Baffoe ‘Abronye’, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has made fresh allegations against former President John Dramani Mahama.

The communication team member of the ruling party recently alleged that the former President took home GHS14 million as ex-gratia in 2013, describing it as the fattest ex-gratia in the history of the country.

But earlier this week, the office of John Dramani Mahama issued a statement to rubbish that allegation.

Reacting to that statement, Abronye says the office of the former President peddled falsehood.

While insisting that John Dramani Mahama bagged the GHS14,000 as he initially alleged, he also claimed that Mr Mahama is currently on a salary of GHS35,000 he receives from state coffers every month.

“Let me reiterate my position that, Mr. John Mahama indeed received GH¢ 14M as ex gratia in 2013 which was credited into his Agricultural Development Bank Account. To add to that, Mr. John Mahama is the only President in the Fourth Republic who has received the fattest ex gratia and as a matter of fact, he continues to receive an unprecedented end-of-service package which no former president of this country has ever enjoyed,” Abronye DC has stressed in his statement.

He further alleges, “Mr. Mahama retired on salary of GH¢22,809, up from the non-taxable salary of GH¢15,972 previously approved for presidents. However, he now receives GH¢ 35,000 monthly due to the recent increase in emoluments as recommended by the Presidential Emoluments Committee on the conditions of service of Article 71 office holders’ report. This means that, since former President Mahama was voted out of office he has received a nontaxable salary of GH¢ 1,934, 832.”

Among other things, Abronye DC is also alleging that former President John Dramani Mahama receives GH¢9,123.00 monthly as rent.

