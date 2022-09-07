Mahama promised energy for all but gave us dumsor; he is pathological promiser suffering from logorrhea – Abronye

The Bono Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye has mountain another attack on former President John Dramami Mahama.

Reacting to the leader of the National Democratic Congress' pledge to run a lean government when the party wins power in 2024, Abronye says the promise is a lie.

According to him, the former President in 2012 promised to run energy for all programme but ended up condemning Ghanaians to suffer in darkness during the era of ‘dumsor’.

“In paragraph 9, of the release, former President mentioned that in his next government he will reduce the size of ministers and run a lean government. It is important to point out that, Mahama made same promise in 2012 but ended up with over 86 ministers.

“Let me state emphatically, Mr Mahama is a pathological promiser and suffering from logorrhea because in his 2012 manifesto he promised Ghanaians an energy for all program but we ended up witnessing the darkest moments in our country’s history with dumsor after he won power in 2012,” Abronye notes in a statement.

The Bono Regional chairman of the NPP adds“In furtherance of the above, Mr Mahama mentioned in the last paragraph of his statement that he will implement the constitutional review report of the 1992 constitution.

“Same promise was made in the 2012 manifesto by John Mahama at page 11 under governance where he promised Ghanaians to implement the constitutional review report to involve Ghanaians in electing MMDCE’s.”

Meanwhile, Kwame Baffoe is insisting that former President Mahama received the highest ex-gratia in the history of the country when he was voted out.

Although the claim that Mahama was paid some GHS14 million has been rubbished by his office, Abronye says he stands by his words.

Below is a copy of the statement from the NPP Communicator: