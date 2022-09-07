Let’s give Auditor General prosecutorial powers; surcharging alone not enough — Dafeamekpor

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has said he does not think the power to surcharge and disallow alone is enough for the Auditor General.

He is proposing that in addition to the lawful right to surcharge and disallow, the Auditor General should also be given prosecutorial powers.

“The Auditor-General itself in addition to the power to surcharge, should also have power to prosecute because it’s not sufficient to surcharge because when you surcharge you are asking the person to refund, is that sufficient? If somebody misappropriates public funds to the tune of about 300 million and you are only surcharging then you are encouraging the person to engage in it again,” Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor noted.

The lawmaker made this proposition during an interview with the media on the sidelines of the opening of the Public Account Committee’s sitting in Ho, Volta Region.

The comments follow the release of the latest Auditor General’s report for the year ending December 2021.

In the report, several infractions and irregularities have been captured leading to the loss of over GHS17 billion.

Already, pressure has been mounted on the Auditor General to exercise his power to surcharge and disallow institutions and individuals to help recover all lost funds.