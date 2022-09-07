New IMF Mission Chief pays courtesy call on Ken Ofori-Atta

The new International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief for Ghana, Stephane Roudet, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta.

Mr Roudet was appointed the new IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, effective September 1, 2022.

Mr Roudet arrived a day after the Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, reiterated the Fund's commitment to reaching an economic agreement with the Ghana of Government by the end of the year.

Madam Georgieva said, “I’m very determined for us to indeed reach an agreement with Ghana by the end of this year, 2022.”

He will also be calling on heads of key government institutions.

Mr Roudet reiterated his commitment to expediting negotiations toward supporting the Government of Ghana’s economic programme.