Eastern Regional Minister tours agriculture service areas

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, has assured of the government’s determination to improve the agriculture sector.

Mr Acheampong cited the introduction of flagship programmes like Rearing for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), and Planting for Food and Jobs as evidence of the government’s willpower.

The minister said this when he visited agriculture sites in the Akuapem North Municipal and the Yilo Krobo Municipalities to assess the level of implementation of government agricultural flagship programmes in the Region.

The minister visited Maroon and Green, a 48 Green House Unit Structure and Legacy Crop Improvement Center and Legacy Seed. The minister also interacted with farmers and opinion leaders at Kpamu -Akpo, a community in the Yilo Krobo Municipality, where he assured that the government was working to resolve all challenges that farmers and rural dwellers were facing.

He added that the Regional Coordinating Council would continue to monitor and ensure that all government policies and programmes were fully implemented for the benefit of the citizens.

On his part, the Regional Director of the Department of Food and Agriculture, Mr Henry Crentsil, commended farmers for reintroducing organic fertiliser in farming practices.

He said the recent war between Russia and Ukraine has made it difficult for farmers to acquire adequate fertiliser for farming thereby hurting the agricultural sector.

Mr Crentsil noted that the reintroduction of organic fertiliser and other organic farming methods had improved the situation significantly.