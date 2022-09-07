Aisha Huang’s businesses in Ghana closed down – Ashanti Regional Minister

07.09.2022 LISTEN

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has said shops belonging to Chinese woman, Aisha Huang have been closed down, following her arrest for her involvement in alleged illegal mining.

“She had several businesses, but now all of them have been locked up,” the Minister said on Eyewitness News.

He said the state didn’t know that Aisha Huang’s businesses in the country were still operating even after she was deported in 2018 until her recent re-arrest.

“The businesses were there, but we didn’t know they belonged to her. How she got here, I cannot tell. The investigations will unravel that,” he said.

Reports indicate that Aisha came to Ghana from a neighbouring country through a land border.

Sources close to the development told Citi News that she sneaks out of Ghana if she picks up information about her potential arrest.

The Minister indicated that Aisha was arrested through the cooperation of various security agencies.

She was re-arrested together with three others for their involvement in alleged illegal mining.

They have been charged with mining without license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals.

They are expected to reappear in court on September 14, 2022.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges. The three Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei, Huaid Hai Hun together with Aisha Huang were brought before an Accra Circuit Court last Friday.

---citinewsroom