Ghana won't need IMF if Auditor General exercises its full powers of surcharge — Samson Lardi Anyenini

A private legal practitioner, Samson Lardi Anyenini believes Ghana will not need the support of the International Monitory Fund (IMF) if the Auditor General exercise its full power of surcharge.

According to him, Ghana will get enough funds to run the country if the Auditor-General surcharges all persons and institutions engaged in financial malfeasance in its 2021 report and retrieve all monies the state lost to corruption.

"I don’t see why Ghana should seek GH¢16 billion bailout from the IMF when Ghana is losing an excess of that amount to corruption.

"The constitution has given the Auditor-General enough power to surcharge and retrieve all monies embezzled by public workers and politicians, but it looks like the Auditor-General is not ready to do the work as mandated by law," he stated.

In an interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show, "Nyansapo", the seasoned journalist indicated that the current economic crisis Ghana is experiencing is partly blamed on corruption.

"Pressure group, Occupy Ghana after combining monies lost to corrupt as per the Auditor-General's report, a total of Gh¢ 48billion went down the drain of corruption from 2016 to 2020 and nothing serious has been done about it.

"Looking at this huge amount, you will agree with me that but for corruption and the Auditor-General's failure to work as prescribed by the constitution, Ghana would have had enough to run the economy," he told the host, Captain Koda.