Manso Abrense gets new chief

A 34-year-old trader, who doubles as Krontihene for Manso Nkwanta traditional area, Mr Mensah Emmanuel has been sworn in as the new chief of Abrense in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region under the stool name of Nana Darko Gyau III.

He succeeds his grandfather who died two years ago. He applauded his predecessor for the good work he did for the Abrense community.

A colourful ceremony was held at the forecourt of Manso Nkwanta's Palace in the Amansie West District yesterday to formally swear in the new chief and at the same time introduce him to his elders of the Manso Nkwanta traditional council.

The chief and his elders presented to the council assorted drinks, a big ram and an undisclosed amount of money as custom demanded.

After the swearing-in ceremony, which was done amidst pomp and pageantry, Nana Darko Gyau III pledged his allegiance to the Manso Nkwanta stool and thanked Manso Nkwanta traditional council for their advice and guidance.

Addressing the people of Manso Nkwanta traditional council, he promised to continue with infrastructural development such as the roads, schools and other development he has commenced to enable the Abrense community regain its lost status. He added that he would make himself available anytime he was called upon.

He expressed his gratitude to the people for the confidence reposed in him and appealed to them to unite and be truthful to one another.

He further asked the people to co-exist peacefully and contribute meaningfully to the development of the town.

He noted that he had taken the Manso Nkwantahene as his father and was prepared to liaise with the traditional council to help bring development to the area and the Manso Nkwanta Traditional Area at large.

The Manso Nkwanta Omanhene Nana Bi -Kusi Appiah welcomed the chief and his elders to the traditional council and advised the new chief to be loyal to the clan and be accountable to the paramount chief and his elders.

He also advised the new chief to report to the council any challenges he might encounter.

The newly installed chief of Abrense has married with kids.

The colourful ceremony brought together various chiefs, linguists, queen mothers, fetish priests and people from far and near.