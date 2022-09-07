Kumasi: Sam Pyne visit schools to warns 2022 WASSCE candidates planning vandalism after last paper

Mayor for Kumasi, Hon Sam Pyne has said appropriate sanctions will be visited on final year students who are caught engaged in any form of vandalism upon completion of school.

Speaking to the media after visiting some of the examination centres of the ongoing 2022 WASSCE on Monday 5th September 2022, he maintained that the Ghana Education Service and the Regional Security Council will not hesitate to enforce disciplinary measures on candidates caught damaging school properties after their last paper.

Sam Pyne therefore admonished the candidates to abide by all rules and regulations, reflect on the good morals they were taught in school and make sure they do not damage even a single chair when the time is set for them to exit school.

He also advised them to desist from conduct that bothers with examination malpractices as they write their final exams.

Addressing candidates before the beginning of the first paper at St. Hubert Seminary Senior High School, he encouraged them to revise their notes so as to come out with successful results.

PURPOSE OF THE VISIT

He visited some schools to monitor how candidates were complying with the rules and regulations of the exams, level of security, the conduct of students and invigilation.

Joining him was the Metro Director of Education David Oppong.

Some schools he visited were Asanteman Senior High School, Serwaa Nyarko Senior High School, Islamic Senior High School and St. Hubert Seminary Senior High School.

A total of 12,797 students sat for this year's WASSCE. The figure is made up of 6730 males and 6367 females.

The total figure covers registered schools including Adventist S.H.S, Asanteman S.H.S, Armed Forces S.H.S, Kumasi Girls S.H.S, Islamic S.H.S, Kumasi Wesley Girls S.H.S, St. Hubert Sem. S.H.S, Opoku Ware S.H.S, Prince of Peace S.H.S, Kumasi Senior High Tech School, J.A. Kuffour S.H.S, T.I Ahmadiyya S.H.S, Kumasi Anglican S.H.S and Serwaa Nyarko S.H.S.