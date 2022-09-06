PBC LTD management begs staff over delay of August salary due to financial challenges

06.09.2022 LISTEN

The Produce Buying Company Limited, PBC Limited has issued a circular to explain to staff why the salary for August 2022 has been delayed.

In the circular intercepted by ModernGhana News, the management of PBC Limited has pleaded with staff to bear with them as they work to make the payments.

The circular explains that salary for August has been delayed because the company is going through financial difficulties.

“We wish to inform all members of staff that the payment of salaries for the month of August 2022 will delay due to the current financial challenge faced by the Company.

“It is the resolve of Management to continuously work around the clock to ensure payment of staff salaries for the month in question,” part of the PBC Limited statement signed by Human Resource manager Mrs. Nanette Aryee reads.

It concludes, “We urge all members of staff to bear with Management even in these difficult times.”

Below is a copy of the circular: