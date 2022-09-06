Go after powerful people aiding Aisha Huang – Ken Ashigbey to gov’t

Coordinator for the Media Coalition Against Galamsey (MCAG), Dr. Ken Ashigbey has indicated that he is not surprised illegal mining kingpin Aisha Huang is back in the country to continue with her illegal activities.

According to him, the country should have ensured the Chinese national suffered the full consequences of her actions four years ago when she was arrested for engaging in illegal mining and trading of minerals without a license.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview on Tuesday, Ken Ashigbey said it is important that this time around, Aisha Huang is punished alongside all the powerful people aiding her in the background to engage in the illegalities.

“Aisha Huang is not coming alone. There are very powerful people who will be aiding her to come and it is important that we find out who are those behind her. Where was she operating in the past? Who were the people who were connected to all of that? And make sure we exact the maximum punishment,” Dr. Ken Ashigbey said.

The coordinator of the Media Coalition Against Galamsey further called on journalists and Ghanaians to join heads to fight galamsey in the country.

He said it is embarrassing that despite having regulations against illegal mining, the activity has persisted over the years, leading to the destruction of water bodies and forest reserves.

“If we as leaders do not do what we ought to do these things will continue happening. We will continue to embarrass ourselves.

“All of us should be bowing our heads in shame that the things that we say we are going to do we are not doing it. That’s why she has the impudence to come back into the country,” Dr. Ken Ashigbey added.

Meanwhile, in the latest development in the Aisha Huang case, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has assured that the state will prosecute the accused for her past and new offences.