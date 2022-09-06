Hold a gallon of petrol and tell Ghanaians that you're a disappointing failure — Haruna Iddrisu to Akufo-Addo

The Minority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South Constituency, Haruna Iddrisu has chastised President Akufo-Addo over hikes in fuel prices.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, Akufo-Addo and his government must explain to Ghanaians after harshly criticizing former President John Dramani Mahama over a similar situation.

Speaking in an interview with the Accra-based Joy News Channel on Monday, September 5, the Minority Leader asserted that he (President Akufo-Addo) must admit his failure. He noted that former President Mahama never had the resources he (President Akufo-Addo) has today.

“When he was holding a gallon of petrol and said this is the price of it, today let him hold that gallon of petrol and tell us that I am a disappointing failure and I have failed the Ghanaian people and not ask us to thank him for being president of Ghana. He owes Ghanaians an apology,” he asserted.

He continues “John Dramani Mahama as president then did not do a quarter of what President Akufo-Addo is getting away with yet the Ghanaian people are quiet.”

The nature of the current economic situation, particularly the hikes in fuel prices and general commodity prices, according to the lawmaker, may compel many people to die before the 2024 elections.

“We must pray because many Ghanaians may not be able to live to vote him out because they will perish or die even before we get to 2024 given the continuing excruciating hardship he is subjecting Ghanaians to.

He added that “we are not running a system where we can change him overnight or we are not running a system where can call for an immediate election respecting the tenets of the 1992 constitution,” he said.