How GIJ Graduate Assistant was neglected on campus, worked without pay for 3years and grabbed by US University

Redeemer Buatsi

06.09.2022 LISTEN

Redeemer Buatsi, a communication research assistant and a journalist has recounted the alleged inhumane treatment meted out to him by some close people before he finally got himself a job.

Redeemer’s stay at his alma mater, Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) after graduation as a Teaching Assistant (TA) according to him, was opposed by many lecturers.

Sharing his experience via a Facebook post today, September 6, spotted by Modernghana News, he said, "Our own people are part of our problems (maybe all the time."

Working from 2019 to 2022 as a graduate assistant at GIJ for free, he indicated that many lecturers began to discourage him over the lack of remuneration.

Redeemer added that others even questioned his teacher’s authority to keep him as a research assistant even without any remuneration or compensation.

The situation, he stressed, escalated to the extent that other lecturers began challenging him about his qualifications and went as far as seeking his dismissal.

Redeemer noted that others went about claiming that the lecturer wanted to keep him from 'learning' but to their surprise, a prominent university in one of the world's most advanced countries spotted his qualities.

He revealed that "the university has offered me the opportunity not only to study for a higher degree but also to teach as a Graduate Assistant, a position I was deemed 'unqualified' for" in my country and school.

According to him, "Today I’m at a university in the United States teaching undergraduate students. I’m teaching the same things I learnt from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and applying all I learnt from Kodwo Jonas Anson Boateng (his lecturer at the time)."

His advice is that lecturers and others in higher positions must learn to encourage the young ones after them and offer them opportunities as much as they can.

To his former lecturer, he said, "Thank you, Dr. Kodwo Anson Boateng, for the many opportunities you keep giving to us, your students, to learn and position ourselves for the better."

Redeemer is currently a research assistant at the University of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA.