I'm afraid many Ghanaians may not live to kick out NPP in 2024 due to economic hardships — Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South Constituency has said there is going to be more calamity over the country's current economic woes.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, the hikes in fuel prices and general commodity prices increment will compel many Ghanaians to give up before their time.

He said others may not live to witness the 2024 elections.

Speaking in an interview with the Accra-based Joy News Channel on Monday, September 5, the Minority Leader opined that Parliament would have impeached the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government if the procedures were that easy.

“We must pray because many Ghanaians may not be able to live to vote him out because they will perish or die even before we get to 2024 given the continuing excruciating hardship he is subjecting Ghanaians to.

“We are not running a system where we can change him overnight or we are not running a system where can call for an immediate election respecting the tenets of the 1992 constitution,” he said.

The Tamale South legislator further urged President Akufo-Addo to apologize to Ghanaians over the hikes in fuel prices, just as he pressured former President Mahama while in opposition.

“When he was holding a gallon of petrol and said this is the price of it, today let him hold that gallon of petrol and tell us that I am a disappointing failure and I have failed the Ghanaian people and not ask us to thank him for being president of Ghana. He owes Ghanaians an apology,” he asserted.

He continues “John Dramani Mahama as president then did not do a quarter of what President Akufo-Addo is getting away with yet the Ghanaian people are quiet.”