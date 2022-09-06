A/R: Manhyia North sub-metro ordered to recover GHS49,900 unjustified cash paid as fuel, T&T allowance to staff

06.09.2022 LISTEN

The Administrator and the Accountant of Manhyia North Sub-Metro in the Ashanti Region has been cited in the Auditor General’s Report for paying unjustified allowances to staff.

In the recent report of the Auditor General for the year ending December 2021, it has disclosed that allowances to the tune of GHS49,900.00 were paid to staff as fuel and T&T allowance without supporting documentation.

This according to the Auditor General, goes contrary to Regulation 78(1) of the PFM Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378).

“Contrary to Regulation 78(1) of the PFM Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378), the Administrator and the Accountant of Manhyia North Sub-Metro paid weekly fuel allowances and T&T amounting to GH¢49,900.00 to staff members for official duties but did not provide relevant documents such as activity reports and duties undertaken to justify the payments,” part of the Auditor General’s report reads.

Describing the practice as one that drains the Manhyia North Sub-Metro's scarce resources, the Auditor General has directed that every penny of the GHS49,900 should be recovered.

“This practice drains the scarce resources of the Sub-Metro.

“We recommended recovery of GH¢49,900.00 from the Administrator and the Finance Officer,” the Auditor General’s report said.